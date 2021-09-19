WATCH: Asante Samuel Jr. grabs 1st career interception

Luke Easterling
The Los Angeles Chargers landed themselves a dynamic playmaker for their secondary when cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. fell into their lap halfway through the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

The son of an All-Pro corner, Samuel made his dad proud in Week 2, grabbing his first career interception against the Dallas Cowboys.

Samuel’s playmaking ability is already making him look like a huge steal for the Chargers.

