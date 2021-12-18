Watch it: Artur Beterbiev’s vicious ninth-round knockout of Marcus Browne
Artur Beterbiev kept his knockout streak alive on Friday in Montreal, putting Marcus Browne down twice and stopping him in Round 9.
The light heavyweight titleholder has now stopped all 17 of his opponents.
Check out the stoppage.
Artur Beterbiev is a bad, bad man 🤭 #BeterbievBrowne pic.twitter.com/Nlf1qZQiJI
— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 18, 2021