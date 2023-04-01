Watch: Arthur Smith says Falcons discussed Lamar Jackson

Despite getting subpar production from the quarterback position, the Atlanta Falcons were in the thick of the NFC South race for the majority of the 2022 season. Rookie Desmond Ridder showed promise over the final four games, but many around the NFL believed the team would look to make a splash at the QB position and seize control of the division.

Once the Ravens and Lamar Jackson failed to work out a deal, Atlanta was considered a possible landing spot. Not only did the Falcons open the 2023 league year with over $60 million, they established a dominant running game and have young weapons in Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Tyler Allgeier under contract for multiple years.

Ultimately, the team made the decision to move forward with Ridder as the quarterback this season. The Falcons eventually signed a quality backup in Taylor Heinicke and loaded up on defense in free agency. But did Atlanta ever consider going after Lamar Jackson?

Head coach Arthur Smith was asked about Jackson during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show Friday. After somewhat dancing around the question the first time, Smith explained that the Falcons did discuss Jackson, but that they typically examine all free-agent scenarios.

“Everything that becomes available around the league, you know, if it can improve your roster, we discuss. That’s at every position — whether that’s the fifth corner, the backup gunner on punt — we’re always going to look to add, and that’s at every position,” said Smith.

“So those discussions happen all day, every day. Those are standard operating procedures and I imagine most teams do the same thing and I understand some players get more attention than the others, but absolutely we did. You’ve got to know what’s going on, you’ve got to see the trends and see what’s available. So those are everyday conversations.”

It should come as no surprise to hear the team discussed Jackson, and frankly, it would be a bigger shock if Atlanta didn’t at least look into it. After all, t’s not very often that a 26-year-old former MVP becomes available.

Instead, the Falcons are choosing to bet on themselves and will give Ridder a season to prove he can be the guy going forward. Smith said he expects Ridder to “take the next step” this season.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire