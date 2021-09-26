Watch: Arthur Smith on Falcons’ Week 3 win over Giants

The Atlanta Falcons are 1-2 following their road win over the New York Giants in Week 3. The team isn’t exactly off to a great start this season, but 1-2 is a lot better than 0-3. Sunday wasn’t just the Falcons’ first win of the year, it was Arthur Smith’s first victory of his head-coaching career.

The former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator has talked about competition since he was hired in the offseason, and on Sunday the team needed to compete for every inch just to win by a field goal. Clearly, Smith has plenty of work to do, but he’s undoubtedly encouraged about his team’s first win.

Check out Smith’s postgame press conference below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Arthur Smith spoke to the media following our 17-14 win over the Giants. pic.twitter.com/NZiKCvZxvC — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 26, 2021

Related