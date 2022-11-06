WATCH: Arthur Smith discusses Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Chargers

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons dropped their fifth game of the season in Week 9 after the Los Angeles Chargers connected on a last-second field goal to pull off a 20-17 win.

Following Sunday’s loss, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spoke to the media at his postgame press conference.  Watch below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories