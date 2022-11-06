WATCH: Arthur Smith discusses Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Chargers

The Atlanta Falcons dropped their fifth game of the season in Week 9 after the Los Angeles Chargers connected on a last-second field goal to pull off a 20-17 win.

Following Sunday’s loss, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spoke to the media at his postgame press conference. Watch below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

LIVE: Arthur Smith press conference https://t.co/KpHLiQSZDy — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire