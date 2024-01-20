How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Arsenal and Crystal Palace restart the Premier League schedule this lunchtime during this winter break.

Both the Gunners and the Eagles after in top-flight action for the first time in 2024.

Mikel Arteta's side lost two on the spin - also London derbies - to round off 2023, while Palace ended a long winless streak to beat Burnley - another derby - to sign off from the calendar year on a positive note.

Both teams will know improvement in 2024 is a must as they fight at opposite ends of the table.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11.30am ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: Follow all the action this afternoon with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium.