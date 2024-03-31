How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Women's League Cup final

The final of the Women’s League Cup takes place at Molineux today between Arsenal and Chelsea.

It’s a repeat of last year’s meeting, which the Gunners won 3-1 to a domestic treble.

Emma Hayes will be out to go one or possibly two steps further on her final year at Stamford Bridge, with a quadruple still on the table after Chelsea booked their spot in the Champions League semi-finals in midweek.

The Blues also lead the WSL having recently beaten Arsenal in west London.

But no team has been more successful in this competition that the Gunners, who can lift their seventh League Cup trophy this afternoon.

How to watch Women’s League Cup final

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast live on free-to-air channel BBC Two. Coverage starts at 2.30pm GMT for a 3pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can tune in for free on the BBC Sport and iPlayer website and app.