WATCH: Arsenal puts 3 goals past lifeless derby rivals Tottenham (video)

Which of the North London derby rivals was bottom of the table earlier this month, again?

Arsenal is plastering Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates Stadium turf on Sunday, scoring thrice in the first 34 minutes.

Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Bukayo Saka were the ones to put the ball past Hugo Lloris, but it’s been an inspired team effort from the Gunners.

As for Spurs, we’re unsure they arrived with awareness of the occasion.

Smith-Rowe and Saka also posted assists to go with their finishes, as all three scorers had little trouble maneuvering through the Tottenham third to find their shots.

Smith-Rowe’s opener is atop this post, with the other two goals below.

👏🔥🔴 Bukayo Saka with a fine finish after he bundled his way through the Tottenham defense. What a player he is. Arsenal on fire in the #NorthLondonDerby #AFC 3-0 #THFC #ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/RODpNF9I0k — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 26, 2021

