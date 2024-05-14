Watch: Arsenal fans target ‘Man City hotel’ with fireworks at 2am – but players 200 miles away

Arsenal fans celebrate setting off fireworks outside a hotel Man City weren't staying at - ULTRAS UK

Arsenal fans have been left red-faced after seemingly attempting to disrupt Manchester City’s preparations to face Tottenham with hotel fireworks in the middle of the night – despite Pep Guardiola’s squad travelling to London on the day of the game.

The ULTRAS UK social-media account posted footage of masked supporters letting off pyrotechnics with the caption: “Arsenal fans setting off fireworks outside the Man City hotel last night at 2am.”

City will be in control of the Premier League title race on the final day of the season should they defeat Spurs tonight. However, they did not travel on the day before the game as it is a night match in the south for the Treble-winners.

Guardiola tends to allow his squad to spend as much time with family as possible, so matches in London in the evening often see them travel on the morning of the game as they still have time for their pre-match routines on arrival. His players were understood to be around 200 miles away from the hotel, at their family homes.

Trying to wake up opposition in the middle of the night is a tactic from fans mainly abroad, with Freiburg supporters attempting to put off West Ham during a Europa League clash earlier in the campaign when David Moyes’ team travelled to Germany.

Arsenal need City to drop points against Spurs to stay top of the Premier League heading into Sunday’s final day, when Guardiola’s men face West Ham while Arsenal host Everton. The fixture schedule means Arsenal are looking for a favour from their bitter north London rivals for their best chance of winning a first title since 2003-04.

“I’m going to be the biggest fan of Tottenham ever,” said Arsenal forward Kai Havertz. “We all are going to be! Let’s hope for the best.”

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson added: “Man City are doing what they do. It’s disheartening at the moment. And they [City] are doing it under pressure, week in, week out.

“I don’t think we give them enough respect; they are just a phenomenal football team. “If they [Spurs] win, I’ll get a Tottenham tattoo!”

