WATCH: Arsenal’s comical own goal against Barcelona

A week away from the start of the season, and Arsenal’s backline is already the subject of questionable communication.

This time, it was fullback Ainsley Maitland-Miles as the orchestrator of the Gunners’ noticeable blunder against Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy bout, which the Spanish side ended up winning 2-1.

The 21-year-old, in his own box, lightly tapped the ball backwards to goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who misjudged it completely, resulting in a casual, yet comical own goal.

The goal leveled the scoreline, which was then tipped to the La Liga giants’ favor following a goal from Uruguayan ace Luis Suarez. The Gunners did manage to take the early lead in their preseason finale, however, when Mezut Ozil assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 36 minutes in.

Arsenal will hope for better times as they take on Newcastle on Sunday to start their Premier League campaign.