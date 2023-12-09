How to watch today's Army vs. Navy NCAA college football game

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Quarterback Braxton Woodson and the Navy Midshipmen face the Army Black Knights this weekend. (Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The regular NCAA college football season is over, and now, it's time for the Army vs. Navy game in Week 15. The Army Black Knights head into the Armed Forces match-up as the defending champs after winning the 2022 game. The Midshipmen lead the series against their rival overall at 62-54-7, and boast the longest winning streak at 14 games (from 2002-15). Are you ready to watch the Army Black Knights face the Navy Midshipmen? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Army vs. Navy match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 15 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

How to watch the Army vs. Navy game:

Paramount+ Stream football on CBS Sports $5.99/month at Paramount+

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game: Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

When is the Army vs. Navy game?

The Black Knights and the Midshipmen face off this Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Army vs. Navy game on?

Saturday's Army vs. Navy game will air on CBS, which you might already have over the air on TV for free. Don't have access to CBS? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

(Paramount) Paramount+ Stream football on CBS Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to NFL and college football games on CBS, Paramount+ offers a host of other live sports, hit shows and new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch this week's NFL and NCAA football games on CBS and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. $5.99/month at Paramount+

Fubo TV Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network $55 for your first month at Fubo

Hulu + Live TV Watch ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+ $76/month at Hulu

Week 15

Friday, Dec. 8

Furman at Montana (FCS Quarterfinals) | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, Dec. 9

Villanova at South Dakota State (FCS Quarterfinals) | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Lenoir-Rhyne at Harding (DII Semifinals) | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Cortland at Randolph-Macon (DIII Semifinals) | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota State at South Dakota (FCS Quarterfinals) | 2:30 p.m. | ABC

Army vs. Navy (Foxborough, Massachusetts) | 3 p.m. | CBS

Kutztown at Colorado School of Mines (DII Semifinals) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

North Central (IL) at Wartburg (DIII Semifinals) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

UAlbany at Idaho (FCS Quarterfinals) | 10 p.m. | ESPN+

Every way to watch college football in 2023:

ESPN+ Most budget-friendly way to stream NCAA college football $10.99/month at ESPN

Hulu + Live TV Best way to watch NCAA college football $70/month at Hulu

Fubo TV Best way to watch NCAA AND NFL football games $75/month at Fubo

Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports add-on Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, ABC, NBC, SECN and ACCN $31 for your first month at Sling

DirecTV Choice Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and Altitude Sports $75/month at DirecTV

YouTube TV Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC and ABC $73/month at YouTube

Peacock Stream Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC $5.99/month at Peacock