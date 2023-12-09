How to watch today's Army vs. Navy NCAA college football game
The regular NCAA college football season is over, and now, it's time for the Army vs. Navy game in Week 15. The Army Black Knights head into the Armed Forces match-up as the defending champs after winning the 2022 game. The Midshipmen lead the series against their rival overall at 62-54-7, and boast the longest winning streak at 14 games (from 2002-15). Are you ready to watch the Army Black Knights face the Navy Midshipmen? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Army vs. Navy match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 15 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
How to watch the Army vs. Navy game:
Date: Saturday, Dec. 9
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Game: Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen
Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA
TV Channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+
When is the Army vs. Navy game?
The Black Knights and the Midshipmen face off this Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Army vs. Navy game on?
Saturday's Army vs. Navy game will air on CBS, which you might already have over the air on TV for free. Don't have access to CBS? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to NFL and college football games on CBS, Paramount+ offers a host of other live sports, hit shows and new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch this week's NFL and NCAA football games on CBS and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.
Week 15
Friday, Dec. 8
Furman at Montana (FCS Quarterfinals) | 9 p.m. | ESPN2
Saturday, Dec. 9
Villanova at South Dakota State (FCS Quarterfinals) | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Lenoir-Rhyne at Harding (DII Semifinals) | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Cortland at Randolph-Macon (DIII Semifinals) | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota State at South Dakota (FCS Quarterfinals) | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
Army vs. Navy (Foxborough, Massachusetts) | 3 p.m. | CBS
Kutztown at Colorado School of Mines (DII Semifinals) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
North Central (IL) at Wartburg (DIII Semifinals) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
UAlbany at Idaho (FCS Quarterfinals) | 10 p.m. | ESPN+
Every way to watch college football in 2023:
