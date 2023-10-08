WATCH: Arkansas takes the lead as Jefferson connects with Washington again

Ty Washington and KJ Jefferson. Who would have thought that was the duo that would have Arkansas sniffing for an upset against Ole Miss?

Jefferson, the Razorbacks’ quarterback, connected with his redshirt freshman tight end for a fourth-quarter touchdown with 13:11 left to provide Arkansas a 20-17 lead over the Rebels. It was the second time the two hooked up for a score as Arkansas took a 7-0 lead after its first drive.

The Razorbacks’ first three drives of the second half have gone for 31, 37 and 72 yards. Arkansas scored on its second – a 56-yard field goal by Cam Little – and its third to move ahead.

Jefferson has been dynamite, if not electric. The senior quarterback was 23 of 34 passing for 238 yards with the two scores to that point.

Arkansas needed him to be, too, as the Hogs had just 41 yards rushing on 26 carries when it took the lead.

13:11 left in 4Q: Arkansas 20, Ole Miss 17 Ty Washington hauls in a 17-yard score to give the Razorbacks the lead. He's up to 7 catches for 90 receiving yards and two scores.pic.twitter.com/vYpubaNG6K — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) October 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire