WATCH: What Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones said about Ohio State after the game

The Ohio State football team probably didn’t quite have the showing that it wanted against a Sun Belt opponent, the Arkansas State Red Wolves, but it was a comfortable win nonetheless. In fact, it was one that moved the Buckeyes’ record to 2-0 and with every goal still on the table.

We like to keep tabs on what the opposing coaches say after facing Ohio State, and Red Wolves head coach Butch Jones is no stranger to elite talent either. He coached in the SEC at Tennessee and has seen some very good teams with a lot of talent and skill.

We’ve got everything Jones said about the Buckeyes following the 45-12 loss his team experienced, and was very complimentary of the opposite sideline. If you’d like to hear everything Jones said, you can simply head on over to kait8.com, the ABC affiliate in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to talk about the challenge of playing OSU, the respect for Ryan Day, how his team fought in the first half, and more.

If you want the comments and video from the home Ohio State sideline and head coach Ryan Day, we’ve got that too.

