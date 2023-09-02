Watch: Arkansas needs just two plays to open season with a touchdown

Arkansas scored just one touchdown in 13 games last year on its opening drive.

The 1 for 1 start the Razorbacks have in 2023 is a dynamite sign.

Arkansas needed just two offensive plays to open the 2023 season with a touchdown. Jaedon Wilson took a short KJ Jefferson pass out wide around the corner and was untouched down the sideline for a 65-yard score.

The touchdown was the first of Wilson’s career. He caught three passes in eight games last year, but established himself as a top target out of the slot in the spring and in fall camp.

On the play before, Jefferson rolled to his right and zipped a 13-yard pass to freshman tight end Luke Hasz to start the drive. That came after Arkansas’ defense forced a three-and-out to Western Carolina on the game’s opening drive.

KJ Jefferson’s first touchdown of the season! pic.twitter.com/0Mh8eYG4bA — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire