How to watch Arizona vs Purdue: Time, live stream info for Saturday's men's college basketball game

The Arizona Wildcats go head-to-head with the Purdue Boilermakers this Saturday, December 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Live coverage begins at 4:30 PM on Peacock.

Arizona Wildcats:

The Arizona Wildcats remain undefeated after last Saturday's 98-73 win over Wisconsin at home. Senior standout Caleb Love, who transferred from North Carolina after last season, had 20 points, 5 assists, and 7 rebounds in the victory. Love, along with Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Kylan Boswell, and Pelle Larsson make up the Wildcats stellar starting line up that has helped carry Arizona to an average of 94.0 points per game—the second highest in the country through the first 8 games.

The Wildcats are ranked No.1 in the AP Poll for the second consecutive week. The last time they claimed the top spot was during the 2013-2014 season.

Purdue Boilermakers:

Purdue is coming off a 92-86 win over Alabama last Saturday—it's second straight win since their overtime loss in the Big Ten matchup against Northwestern (Dec. 1). Senior center Zach Edey had 35 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in Saturday's win. The Toronto, Ontario native who was named the Big Ten Player of 2022 currently leads the nation in points per game (24.8) and is tied for the most double-doubles in the NCAA (7).

The Boilermakers have remained within the top-5 of the AP Poll all season.

How to watch Arizona vs Purdue:

Date: Saturday, December 16

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Streaming: Peacock



Wisconsin @ Michigan State Tuesday 12/5/2023 7:00 PM Indiana @ Michigan Tuesday 12/5/2023 9:00 PM Arizona @ Purdue Saturday 12/16/2023 4:30 PM LeMoyne @ Penn State Thursday 12/21/2023 7:00 PM Maine @ Minnesota Friday 12/29/2023 7:00 PM Jackson State @ Northwestern Friday 12/29/2023 8:00 PM Purdue @ Maryland Tuesday 1/2/2024 7:00 PM Penn State @ Michigan State Thursday 1/4/2024 7:00 PM Minnesota @ Michigan Thursday 1/4/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Rutgers Tuesday 1/9/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/9/2024 9:00 PM Purdue @ Indiana Tuesday 1/16/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/23/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Purdue Tuesday 1/23/2024 9:00 PM Illinois @ Ohio State Tuesday 1/30/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Michigan State Tuesday 1/30/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Ohio State Tuesday 2/6/2024 7:00 PM Michigan State @ Minnesota Tuesday 2/6/2024 9:00 PM Michigan @ Illinois Tuesday 2/13/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/13/2024 9:00 PM Iowa @ Michigan State Tuesday 2/20/2024 7:00 PM Maryland @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/20/2024 9:00 PM Wisconsin @ Indiana Tuesday 2/27/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Illinois Tuesday 3/5/2024 7:00 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 6:30 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 9:00 PM

