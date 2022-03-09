Watch Arizona State tie a Pac-12 Tournament record with 15 3-pointers
Arizona State tied a Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament single-game record by sinking 15 3-pointers in a 71-70 first-round loss to Stanford.
Arizona State tied a Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament single-game record by sinking 15 3-pointers in a 71-70 first-round loss to Stanford.
LAS VEGAS (AP) James Keefe capped a double-double by banking in a short jumper at the buzzer as ninth-seeded Stanford closed the game on a 16-1 run to shock eight-seeded Arizona State 71-70 in the Pac-12 Conference tournament opener on Thursday. Stanford faces top-seeded and second-ranked Arizona on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Spencer Jones made a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left to pull Stanford within 70-69 and the Cardinal elected not to foul.
Stanford's James Keefe sank a shot at the buzzer to lift the Cardinal to a 71-70 win over Arizona State in the first round of the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament.
Arizona State vs Stanford prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win on Wednesday.
Syracuse senior guard Buddy Boeheim, son of coach Jim Boeheim, was suspended one game by the ACC after he appeared to punch a Florida State player.
The ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at PGA Tour headquarters.
NEW YORK (AP) DeMarr Langford scored 19 points, Quinten Post added 17 and 13th-seeded Boston College upset fifth-seeded Wake Forest 82-77 in overtime in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Wednesday. The Eagles (7-14) rallied from a 10-point deficit with six minutes left in regulation before scoring the first six points in overtime and going on to win. ''We have a lot of endurance,'' BC coach Earl Grant said.
According to TSN's Rick Westhead, a group of Russian NHL players decided not to release a joint statement on Ukraine after they couldn't agree on what to say.
Tiger Woods introduced his son to the spotlight at the PNC Championship the last two years. Charlie Woods, who turned 13 last month, has played with his father in the PNC Championship. Hall of Fame member Davis Love III will be introducing retired PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem.
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard talks to reporters March 9, 2022 at Crisler Center ahead of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.
“There’s a raccoon loose in the building.” That could have been the tag line for the warmup portion of tonight’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers, which was broadcast on TNT. There was certainly something amiss. As the Warriors took the court, the last man out of the tunnel was […]
Taking a look at five QB options for the Colts in free agency following the Carson Wentz trade.
Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor announced engagement to Ayanna Chapman, his high school sweetheart and former Ball State field hockey player.
The Lakers’ overall underachievement needs a facial villain, and Westbrook has always been happy to fill the role.
Former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was traded again Wednesday, this time to Washington, and it seems the same problems that felled him in Philly followed him to Indy. By Adam Hermann
DeAndre Jordan gave his thoughts on his time with the Lakers just days after signing with his new team, the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Warriors don't have an open roster spot right now.
Rory McIlroy suggested that he wished the PGA Tour would be more transparent when it comes to bans and suspensions, and Jay Monahan was playful in his response.
This 'Zags squad isn't as good as last year's nearly undefeated team that came up short in the title game. But its tourney profile is arguably better.
The Bears are in need of offensive line help. Here's a look at all of the offensive tackles hitting free agency:
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Will Ferrell emailed Steve Kerr a while back, and the Warriors coach didn't believe it was really the actor writing. A few exchanges later, Ferrell was warming up with Golden State on a night the Warriors needed a little fun and lightheartedness to forget their recent funk. Klay Thompson scored 20 points after the comedy star surprised him and teammates before the game, and Golden State snapped a five-game skid by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 112-97 on Tuesday.