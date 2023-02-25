Watch: Arizona State stuns No. 7 Arizona on half-court buzzer-beater

Time is running out on the Arizona State Sun Devils' men's basketball season – and in their rivalry game against the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at the McKale Center in Tucson.

After clawing their way back from a 10-point deficit, the Sun Devils pulled off the upset victory with a halfcourt shot from Desmond Cambridge Jr. at the buzzer.

After Arizona's Oumar Ballo nailed a free throw to put the Wildcats up by two, Cambridge got the inbound pass from Jamiya Neal with 2.9 seconds left on the clock. The senior scampered up the court and then took a skip and a jump as he lobbed the ball to the other side of the court and drained the game-winner to take down Arizona 89-88.

DOWN GOES NO. 7 ARIZONA‼️@SunDevilHoops WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/qJus7icYDO — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 25, 2023

Cambridge, who is in his first year with the team after spending two years each at Brown and Nevada, led the Sun Devils with 19 points. D.J. Horne added 18 points and seven assists.

This was revenge for the Sun Devils' 69-60 New Year's Eve loss at home to Arizona.

Arizona State sits fourth in the Pac-12 with two road games left in the regular season before the conference tournament starts on March 8.

Head coach Bobby Hurley is trying to take Arizona State back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 when they lost in the first round. Their only other appearance in his tenure was the year prior when they lost in a First Four game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arizona State upsets Arizona on Desmond Cambridge Jr.'s buzzer-beater