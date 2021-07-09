Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams

On Sunday, October 3, Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams

When:Sunday, October 3 at 4:05 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Arizona Cardinals schedule or Los Angeles Rams schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.

