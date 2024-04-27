Watch as Arizona Cardinals draft pick Max Melton once shut down Marvin Harrison Jr.

With the selection of Max Melton in the second round of the NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals, the former Rutgers football star is heading to a team where he can and should see the field early. And Melton has already proven his ability to play big, shutting down first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. this past season.

Harrison, a first-round pick of the Cardinals (fourth overall in the NFL draft), was shut down by Melton during a Big Ten game last October between Ohio State and Rutgers. Have to think that Melton will remind Harrison of that during the Cardinals rookie minicamp.

Melton held Harrison to four catches for 25 receiving yards. It was the Ohio State standout’s second-lowest receiving tally of the season.

Rutgers had a halftime lead over Ohio State before falling 35-16.

Taken in the second round of the NFL draft (No. 43 overall) on Friday night, Melton brings plenty of experience as a multi-year starter at Rutgers in the Big Ten. Selected to multiple All-Big Ten teams over the past two years, Melton is an aggressive and instinctual defensive back in Melton.

He is coming off a strong NFL combine where he ran a 4.39 time in the 40. That performance, coupled with the Senior Bowl, helped elevate his draft stock.

Some Max Melton clips from when he faced Marvin Harrison Jr. last season: pic.twitter.com/UVh293OFup — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) April 23, 2024

Combative at the line, Melton uses his hands very well in press coverage. His hips are fluid and he has solid footwork.

He is a sure and steady tackler. In coverage, he can match up well with smaller, shifter wide receivers as well as having the reach and length to challenge bigger downfield targets.

