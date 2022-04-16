Watch: Arik Gilbert scores first Georgia touchdown
We’ve been waiting over a year to see Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert make a play as a Georgia Bulldog.
On the first drive of UGA’s spring game, G-Day, Gilbert capped it off with a touchdown grab from quarterback Stetson Bennett.
It was a 16 yard grab for the former LSU tight end from LSU, who sat out all of last season at Georgia for undisclosed reasons.
The drive also included a long pass from Bennett to running back Kenny McIntosh.
Black team leads the Red team 7-0.
.@StetsonIv connects with @arik_gilbert for the first score of the game‼️
Watch live on ESPN2: https://t.co/ePBADRzZYS pic.twitter.com/3kgsKtMjMi
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) April 16, 2022