Watch: Arik Gilbert scores first Georgia touchdown

We’ve been waiting over a year to see Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert make a play as a Georgia Bulldog.

On the first drive of UGA’s spring game, G-Day, Gilbert capped it off with a touchdown grab from quarterback Stetson Bennett.

It was a 16 yard grab for the former LSU tight end from LSU, who sat out all of last season at Georgia for undisclosed reasons.

The drive also included a long pass from Bennett to running back Kenny McIntosh.

Black team leads the Red team 7-0.