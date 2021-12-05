WATCH: Arden Key drops Russell Wilson for 3rd-down sack
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Defense takes down Wilson for the third time today!
📺 #SFvsSEA on CBS pic.twitter.com/uBCpApK4Vg
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 5, 2021
The wheels were falling off for the 49ers after a safety by the Seahawks tied the game at 23. Seattle was in field goal range with a third-and-7, but defensive lineman Arden Key flew in with a host of 49ers defenders to sack Russell Wilson and move Seattle out of field goal range.