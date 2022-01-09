WATCH: Arden Key, Arik Armstead combine for early sack vs. Rams

The 49ers defensive front starred on their first series of Sunday’s game. The Rams had some success through the air, but they found no room on the ground and then on a third-and-6 from the 49ers’ 15 quarterback Matthew Stafford took a sack to stall out their first drive. Arik Armstead and Arden Key both got home to drop Stafford for a huge sack to force a Rams field goal. For key it was sack No. 6.5 for the season. Armstead is up to 4.0 on the year.