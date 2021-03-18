WATCH: Is there anyone who can save the Boston Celtics season?

Right about now, Boston Celtics fans and players alike are searching for answers after yet another avoidable loss piles on the hurt and send the Celtics back to a .500 record in a season they had hoped to compete for a title.

Is such a lofty quest simply out of reach for this team? Or is there a path back to finding its way as the 2010 Boston squad was able to do? Could the right trade or trades ahead of the deadline help right the ship? These are exactly the questions asked by A. Sherrod Blakely and Kwani Lunis in the most recent episode of the CLNS “A-List” podcast.

The also talk about Robert Williams III and his rise in the organization in recent weeks and plenty more, so kick back and watch or listen to the podcast embedded above.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

