Antonio Brown's brief tenure with the Oakland Raiders came to an end on Saturday afternoon when the Raiders decided to cut ties with their big-name offseason acquisition. And evidently, Brown was overjoyed to move on from the Raiders.

In the aftermath of Brown's release, the veteran receiver was elated. You can see just how happy he was after finding out about his release in this video posted to Twitter by ESPN's Adam Schefter (be warned, there is some NFSW language in the video).

Here's Antonio Brown finding out the Raiders released him: pic.twitter.com/nP4AZUh84s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

Players aren't often that happy about being cut. But Brown's tenure with the Raiders had simply run its course. Brown and the team had butted heads repeatedly throughout the offseason, and voiding the guarantees in his deal ended up being the straw that broke the camel's back.

Brown ended up signing with the New England Patriots shortly after his release from the Patriots. He'll join a receiving corps that is made up of himself, Josh Gordon, Demaryius Thomas, Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers, Phillip Dorsett, and Gunner Olszewski. Combined, that group has earned 13 Pro Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl rings.

It's fair to assume that the opportunity to work with these players along with one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all-time in Tom Brady will only continue to make Brown happier.

While Brown won't be able to play against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in NFL Week 1, he could have a chance to get on the field for the Patriots' Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. His status will have to be monitored over the course of the coming weeks as he gets acclimated to the Patriots offense.

WATCH: Antonio Brown's reaction to being released by the Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston