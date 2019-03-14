Watch Antonio Brown surprise Derek Carr, hug it out at Raiders QB's house originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Antonio Brown can't wait to work with Derek Carr.

The Raiders' new receiver is so giddy that he visited his quarterback's house Wednesday, the same day he was introduced by the team.

Brown officially became a Raider on Wednesday via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also received a hefty raise, with Oakland reportedly giving him a new three-year, $50.125 million contract with $30.125 million guaranteed.

Carr never has thrown to a receiver with Brown's pedigree. The 30-year-old is a four-time first-team All-Pro, and has at least 100 receptions in each of the last six seasons.