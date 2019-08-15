Watch Antonio Brown work out prior to Raiders' preseason game vs. Cardinals

Antonio Brown is on the road to recovery.

The star receiver returned to Raiders training camp Tuesday after being away from the team for almost two weeks to receive laser treatment on his frostbitten feet.

Brown only has taken part in a portion of one practice in Napa, noting the injury to his feet makes it hard for him to cut and change direction.

The Raiders are optimistic he will be ready to go by Week 1, though, and Thursday looked like a step in the right direction for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Prior to the Raiders' preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium, Brown was seen working out on the field. While the video posted only shows him running a go route, it's still good news for the Silver and Black.

But he looked just as smooth on this slant, punctuating it with a dunk over the crossbar.

Antonio Brown looks comfortable running routes, and finishing with a dunk over the crossbar. pic.twitter.com/vTJdi1tlJw — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) August 15, 2019

Boomin' might almost be back.

Now all that's left is for Brown to solve his pesky helmet problem.

