Could it be?

Are we finally at a point where Antonio Brown's helmet issues are behind us?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Well, it's too early to tell, but at a recent Raiders practice it's clear AB has still got it, despite #HelmetGate2019.

Lookin' good.

And for a moment, we forgot there were any of the issues surrounding his infamous headgear.

Brown has been re-integrating himself to the Raiders well after coming back from missing most of training camp with helmet frustrations and frostbitten feet. He was staying sharp during his absence, and that clearly shows in the clip the Raiders posted on Twitter.

[RELATED: Liuget excited to join Raiders after 'going through hell']

Less drama, more exquisite route-running. We couldn't agree more.

Watch Antonio Brown execute perfect route during Raiders practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area