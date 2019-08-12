Watch Antonio Brown catch passes while wearing 50-year-old goggles

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown doesn't want to wear new NFL-approved helmets because he believes they restrict his vision when trying to catch a football.

Well, we have a solution.

And it's actually already been tested and approved by Brown himself.

During the 2018 season, while Brown was still a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he made a cameo during an episode of "Peyton's Places" with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and Hall of Fame "End" receiver Raymond Berry.

In the segment, Manning and Brown conducted drills while Berry looked on. The last drill involved custom goggles Berry used to wear over his helmet to combat the sun during daytime football games in the 1960s.

Manning strapped the goggles to Brown's Steelers helmet -- the model Brown has worn his entire career -- and threw a few easy passes to the receiver.

"I don't know how the feel, but the look fantastic," Manning said to Brown as he threw a pass.

"They look cool, huh?" Brown responded.

Brown caught all four passes thrown to him while wearing the goggles.

Manning said the segment was filmed in the middle of the 2018 season, but the video is just surfacing now as episodes are released.

It's relevant considering that Brown is threatening to quit playing football because he wants to keep using his current helmet.

Brown claims he can't see properly with the new helmets. But it appears he was able to see just fine wearing goggles that are at least 50 years old.

