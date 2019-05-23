Watch Antonio Brown catch deep TD from Raiders QB Derek Carr at OTAs originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Derek Carr and Antonio Brown connected on their first deep touchdown as Raiders teammates Wednesday in Alameda.

It doesn't count in the box score and there's no points on a scoreboard, but this is still a pretty sight to see for Raiders fans.

Brown burned defensive back Lamarcus Joyner as Carr hit his new star receiver in stride at organized team activities. The former Steelers star also shared a handful of pictures from his first day in Raiders gear with the caption "#RaiderNation I love football and winning."

Brown missed the first day of OTAs on Tuesday, but head coach Jon Gruden wasn't worried about his absence.

"He's been working extremely hard learning our offense and we're excited to get him out here," Gruden said.

The Raiders acquired Brown from the Steelers this offseason for two 2019 NFL Draft picks. He then signed a three-year contract worth over $50 million with the Silver and Black.

Brown is a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler.