WATCH: Antoine Winfield Jr. reacts to being named First Team All-Pro

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was one of the best safeties in the NFL in the 2023 regular season, and now, he has the accolade to prove it.

Winfield Jr. was named an Associated Press First Team All-Pro on Friday, the only Bucs player to receive the honor — wideout Mike Evans was voted to the Second Team. Getting the honor was one of Winfield Jr.’s goals for the 2023 season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers posted a video of Winfield Jr. learning he’d achieved it in live time.

Winfield Jr. was conducting an interview when he was told he would win the award. He was ecstatic and reiterated that it was one of his goals to start the year. Check out Winfield Jr. being all smiles the moment the news is broken to him:

A moment @AntoineWJr11 will remember forever 🥲 pic.twitter.com/soj4bY1Fk6 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 12, 2024

