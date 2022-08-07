WATCH: Antoine Winfield Jr. grabs sweet INT during Bucs practice

Takeaway Tweeze 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hWvEsK1Kfl — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 7, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping their defense can come away with more turnovers this season, and if the early returns in this year’s training camp is any indication, those big plays are coming.

During Sunday’s practice, Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. showed off his impressive range and ball skills, grabbing a sweet interception off backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

Winfield has already established himself as one of the most versatile and dynamic safeties in the NFL, and his third season could see him break out even more.

List

Who will be the Bucs' breakout preseason star?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire