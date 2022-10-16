WATCH: Antoine Winfield Jr. drops Kenny Pickett for huge 3rd-down sack
DROPPED by @AntoineWJr11 💪
📺: #TBvsPIT on FOX pic.twitter.com/TxFjxWqU5M
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 16, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a slow start against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but perhaps a big play from their defense can give them a spark.
On third down late in the first quarter, Antoine Winfield Jr. finished off a sack of Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, forcing a punt from deep in Pittsburgh’s own territory.
Tampa Bay’s defense needs to keep making these kinds of splash plays against a young, struggling offense.
