WATCH: Antoine Winfield Jr. drops Kenny Pickett for huge 3rd-down sack

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a slow start against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but perhaps a big play from their defense can give them a spark.

On third down late in the first quarter, Antoine Winfield Jr. finished off a sack of Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, forcing a punt from deep in Pittsburgh’s own territory.

Tampa Bay’s defense needs to keep making these kinds of splash plays against a young, struggling offense.

