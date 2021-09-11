WATCH: Anthony Richardson throws 75-yard touchdown on first pass against USF

Florida’s quarterback competition got a little bit more interesting on Saturday. On the third series of the game, Anthony Richardson entered the game to spell Emory Jones, who had missed a couple throws on the first two drives.

Richardson didn’t take long to impress once again. On his first play, he faked the handoff, rolled to the left and immediately turned his eyes downfield. That’s when he saw receiver Jacob Copeland flying uncovered toward the end zone.

The redshirt freshman loaded up and hit his target in stride, and Copeland scampered across the goal line to extend Florida’s lead over the South Florida Bulls to 14-3.

Anthony Richardson's first throw of the game 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/hLphq3c25x — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 11, 2021

Richardson dazzled with his legs last week, rushing for 160 yards and a touchdown against Florida Atlantic. But this is the first time we’ve really seen him show off his cannon successfully this season.

Despite the impressive play, Jones re-entered the game on the next drive, leading a drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to Xzavier Henderson. It will be interesting to see how this battle continues to play out throughout the game.

