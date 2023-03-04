WATCH: Anthony Richardson runs blazing 40-yard dash at NFL combine

4.44 FOR ANTHONY RICHARDSON! HAVE A DAY🔥 pic.twitter.com/8kBkKXU3sR — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 4, 2023

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is quickly turning into the Anthony Richardson show.

One of this year’s top quarterback prospects, Richardson followed up his record-breaking vertical leap by running an unofficial 4.44-second 40-yard dash at 6-4 and 244 pounds.

Richardson was expected to show off his impressive athleticism at this year’s event, but he’s exceeding even the highest bar that could have been set for his performance.

Don’t be surprised if Richardson’s name starts creeping into the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire