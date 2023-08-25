WATCH: Anthony Richardson does ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ celebration after Colts TD

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts starting offense finally got on the board to cap their second drive of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and rookie Anthony Richardson had a certain celebration planned at Lincoln Financial Field.

After running back Deon Jackson punched in a three-yard touchdown on third-and-goal, Richardson broke immediately into the “Fly Eagles Fly” celebration.

Of course, the fans at Lincoln Financial didn’t take too kindly to it.

And here’s a look at the touchdown from Jackson.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire