Watch: Anthony Richardson connects with Adonai Mitchell downfield at Colts OTAs

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are in full swing, and at practice on Tuesday, we got our first glimpse of Colts’ quarterback Anthony Richardson connecting on a downfield pass to second-round pick Adonai Mitchell.

Last season, the Colts ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in explosive pass plays generated. Adding more playmaking on offense was a top priority for the Colts this offseason.

Of course, getting Richardson and his arm talent back under center will certainly play a key role in producing more big plays, but Mitchell will play an important role as well. In just the few games Richardson played as a rookie, you could already see the growth taking place.

Mitchell brings 4.34 speed to the Colts’ offense, adding that needed vertical presence. Having a consistent downfield threat who draws the attention of defenders will create better spacing over the middle and underneath and, therefore, more opportunities for other pass-catchers.

However, with that said, Mitchell is not just a downfield target. With his ability as a route runner, he can impact the game at all levels of the field and able to win in a variety of ways. Mitchell brings true No. 1 receiver upside to the Colts’ offense.

“Explosive,” said Shane Steichen of Mitchell during rookie minicamp. “You can see the size. You can see the speed – hands, great hands. Even watching him in individual (drills) with Reggie (Wayne) just the way he plucks the ball. He’s a natural pass catcher. Again, like we talked about after the draft, he can separate at the top (of routes). He ran some good routes here in seven-on-seven. He had some one-on-one winners which was good to see.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire