What to watch when Anthony Richardson and the Colts play the Bills in preseason

The Colts will open their preseason Saturday at Buffalo, and it will be the first game-setting look for a quarterback they drafted No. 4 overall.

Anthony Richardson's pro debut is just one of a few storylines that will surround this game. It'll also be a head coaching debut for Shane Steichen, plus the first look at a draft class of 12 selections.

Here's what I'll be watching for Saturday:

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will make his preseason debut as the starter against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

First look at Anthony Richardson

By now, Richardson has completed nine training camp practices with plenty of looks with the first-team offense. But he has yet to go up against another pro opponent. He has yet to lead a team through the tunnel and into a game setting with four quarters, a live clock and a scoreboard.

Saturday's opener will offer those first looks at Richardson. He'll start the game, and Steichen will keep tabs on how he and the first unit are progressing to decide just how much time they'll see.

What will be interesting to see is if the Colts opt to keep Richardson in the game once they go to the second team. They're in a unique spot where they don't need to evaluate or develop a backup like Gardner Minshew, given how he's played in this system for two seasons. Steichen and owner Jim Irsay have hammered home the idea that Richardson needs the live reps to learn since he only has 13 starts above high school. They'll be in control of that number this weekend.

The red jersey will also come off, introducing the potential for flash plays with Richardson's legs as well as some risk. With their top three running backs hurt, it could be tempting to design run plays with Richardson in order to keep the offense on the field, but it would introduce the risk of injury that could otherwise derail his growth through these live reps.

"You don’t want to take their natural playmaking ability away," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "You don’t want to invite caution into their head, but you also want them to have an understating of the situation and the stakes and what we’re all looking at here when we’re talking about a preseason game."

Indianapolis Colts running back Evan Hull (26) takes a handoff from quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) during day 6 of Colts Camp, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at Grand Park.

What does the running back room look like?

The Colts have been sniffing around on running backs this week because they're suddenly rather thin on availability.

Jonathan Taylor is still on the Physically Unable to Perform List and has been rehabbing his ankle away from the team facility. Zack Moss will miss the preseason with a broken arm. Deon Jackson and Zavier Scott are both dealing with quad injuries.

That leaves fifth-round Northwestern rookie Evan Hull, Jake Funk and newly signed backs like Kenyan Drake and Jason Huntley as available options. Huntley has only seen one practice with the team but did play in this system in Philadelphia the past two seasons. Drake's first-team usage has not been high since he arrived.

They'll find a way to get through this game, of course, but it matters if the Colts plan to keep Richardson on the field for an extended stretch. He'll be working run-pass-option reads with players he hasn't played with much, and the Colts will need them to produce in order to keep the hits off of Richardson.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches the ball Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, during training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Developing chemistry with the wide receivers

One advantage to naming Richardson the starter is the Colts can take another step toward developing his rapport with his fellow starting receivers. That process has been disjointed at times since Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Josh Downs all missed time in the spring and have worked with both quarterbacks interchangeably up to this point.

The receivers will be a focus of Saturday's game with all the injuries at running back and tight end. Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox are both expected to miss with injuries, and Drew Ogletree was banged up during Thursday's practice as well.

Downs could see a steady diet, if he can carry over what he's shown in practice so far. He's built a nice connection with Minshew as someone who works in the middle of the field and on the short depths of target that Minshew prefers. He was also the first receiver Richardson threw with since he was drafted, and building that connection will be a key step in boosting the accuracy, touch and consistency that Richardson needs to add to his game.

Pittman Jr. will play with his sixth starting quarterback since he was drafted in 2020, but he hopes this one will last for the full season and maybe beyond. Richardson will be the first he's had since Carson Wentz in 2021 who will scramble and throw the ball downfield much, which can unlock some of the best upside Pittman Jr. has to offer.

Pierce has been working with Richardson to create timing on back-shoulder throws. Pierce admitted that it's been an adjustment with a quarterback who has the power to throw on a low trajectory and have the ball carry, and the two had a breakthrough in Thursday's practice when Richardson hit Pierce on one along the left sideline for an explosive play.

Indianapolis Colts second-round rookie JuJu Brents has not seen much first-team action since his return from a hamstring injury.

First real step for the cornerback battle

The other area the Colts are growing thinner at by the day is in the secondary. Julian Blackmon hasn't practiced yet with a hamstring issue, and Kenny Moore II was out this week with an ankle injury. That limits the overall secondary but also the options and experienced communicators the Colts have to play at nickel and strong safety.

It could just create even more of an island for Darrell Baker Jr., Dallis Flowers, JuJu Brents and Darius Rush to play on. These four will battle for the two starting outside spots, which are among the most important positions on a team. So far, Baker Jr. and Flowers have taken the bulk of first-team reps here, but Brents and Rush are also getting their legs under them after missing so much of the offseason program. Brents hadn't practiced in an NFL setting until this week.

Chris Lammons has seen work in the nickel since Moore II went down. He, Tony Brown and Flowers are the cornerbacks on the roster with any experience in that spot, but the Colts need a capable backup there for times when Blackmon isn't available.

Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) waits to run a play during day #9 practice of Colts Camp, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at Grand Park in Westfield.

An opportunity for Nick Cross

One other silver lining to the secondary issues has been Nick Cross' ascension as a more versatile player. He's been training as a strong safety, free safety and nickel cornerback, and all three spots could be open to him with Rodney Thomas II also working back from a toe injury.

Cross flashed in this exact game a year ago in Buffalo but then saw his playing time drop off a cliff by Week 3 of the regular season. The game was moving a bit fast back then, but he's playing with faster reactions and a little more vocal pep so far this year. Saturday will be a way to test that growth at three different positions without having to worry as much about the results.

