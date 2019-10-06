After trailing 17-0 at the end of the first half, the Chicago Bears are mounting a comeback in the third quarter narrowing the gap to just three points after a Allen Robinson's first touchdown catch of the season brought the score to 17-14.

But it was Anthony MIller's 32-yard catch that sparked the Bears' scoring drive. Check it out:

Miller entered the game with just four catches for 58 yards on the season, but his performance Sunday (three catches, 46 yards with less than two minutes left in the third quarter) is encouraging for his season outlook entering the bye week.

WATCH: Anthony Miller's 32-yard catch sparks Bears' TD drive originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago