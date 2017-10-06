Watch: Anthony Mantha scores first goal at Little Caesars Arena

It seemed certain that Gustav Nyquist was to claim a segment of Detroit sports history Thursday as he pulled the puck around the poke check of Devan Dubnyk to create a wide-open net for himself as he steamed in on a breakaway. This was until the Minnesota Wild netminder succeeded with his best impression of Dominik Hasek – the unconventional netminder who starred in Detroit for several seasons and helped deliver it a Stanley Cup.

So instead, several moments after the hit of nostalgia for the home crowd, the first goal scored in the history of Little Caesars Arena – the state-of-the-art facility that has officially replaced Joe Louis Arena as the home of the Red Wings – went to Anthony Mantha.

Watch Detroit’s young star locate a loose puck momentarily lost in his equipment and bang in the icebreaker at the new barn on a 5-on-3 Thursday versus the visiting Wild.