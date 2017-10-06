Watch: Anthony Mantha scores first goal at Little Caesars Arena

Justin Cuthbert
Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha scored the first goal in the history of Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

It seemed certain that Gustav Nyquist was to claim a segment of Detroit sports history Thursday as he pulled the puck around the poke check of Devan Dubnyk to create a wide-open net for himself as he steamed in on a breakaway. This was until the Minnesota Wild netminder succeeded with his best impression of Dominik Hasek – the unconventional netminder who starred in Detroit for several seasons and helped deliver it a Stanley Cup.

So instead, several moments after the hit of nostalgia for the home crowd, the first goal scored in the history of Little Caesars Arena – the state-of-the-art facility that has officially replaced Joe Louis Arena as the home of the Red Wings – went to Anthony Mantha.

Watch Detroit’s young star locate a loose puck momentarily lost in his equipment and bang in the icebreaker at the new barn on a 5-on-3 Thursday versus the visiting Wild.

