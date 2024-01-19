Watch Anthony Edwards pass off the backboard to himself for huge dunk

Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards was a force, scoring 26 of his 28 points in the second half leading the Timberwolves to a win over the Grizzlies.

But these two of those points were spectacular.

ANT OFF THE BACKBOARD TO HIMSELF



Grizzlies-Timberwolves | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/WfRqD4SlUz — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2024

Things are looking up in Minnesota: Edwards will be an All-Star (a reserve selected by the coaches, but that's a lock) and with this win the team reaches the midway point of the season at 30-11, in first place in the West. This team is a legitimate threat in the West to Denver and any other team with Finals aspirations.

It wasn't all Edwards in this game. Rudy Gobert had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, Naz Reid added 20 points and point guard Mike Conley had 17 points and 10 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 36 points to lead the shorthanded Grizzlies.