Watch: Anthony Davis puts on a dunk fest versus the Hornets
Even though the Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling for much of December, Anthony Davis has been playing his best ball of the season during the holiday season.
So far in December, he’s averaging 28.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots a game while shooting 54.2% from the field. Even better, his 3-point shot, which has been missing in action over the past two or three seasons, seems to be back. He’s hitting 47.1% of his 1.5 3-point attempts per game so far this month.
In Thursday’s blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets, Davis scored 26 points in just 26 minutes, and he put on a show with a number of highlight dunks.
Jarred Vanderbilt to the trailing Davis
🚨 Anthony Davis Poster! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Y432ahwH6k
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 29, 2023
Taurean Prince spots Davis underneath
Always Dunking pic.twitter.com/SkW0pBUcuW
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 29, 2023
Davis posterizes Miles Bridges
Anthony Davis THROWDOWN early in L.A. 😠
📲 https://t.co/I6WIeOw34B pic.twitter.com/TBqSqiHyQv
— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2023
LeBron James alley-oop to Davis
LeBron James lobs it up to Anthony Davis to cap the first half for the Lakers pic.twitter.com/540dSX9obk
— Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 29, 2023