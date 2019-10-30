Watch Anthony Davis’ 40-point, 20-rebound performance dominating Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis earned those “M-V-P” chants that rang out in Staples Center.

It didn’t look like it would be a good night for Davis early on when he headed back to the locker room early, but he just needed to get his shoulder re-taped. When he returned he lit up the Grizzlies and reminded everyone Davis is one of the five best players on the planet when he’s right. Davis had 40 points and 20 rebounds, and he got to the line 27 times. All in just three quarters.

Davis was just making plays.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Anthony Davis is the first Laker to put up 40 and 20 since Shaq 16 years ago.

The Lakers also got the win, 120-91, pulling away in the third quarter and not looking back.