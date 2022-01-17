WATCH: Anthony Brown INT leads to Prescott rushing TD, cutting lead

Early in the fourth quarter, the Dallas Cowboys had a conundrum of drive leading to a field goal to make it a 23-10 game but things still looked bleak. The defense needed to create a splash play to give Dallas any hope.

To start the ensuing drive, the 49ers got near midfield but Jimmy Garoppolo got overzealous. On a 2nd down, the San Francisco quarterback had a wide open Brandon Aiyuk but sailed the throw straight into the hands of cornerback Anthony Brown, who was having a rough day and needed a spark.

The big mistake from the 49ers set up Dallas in opposing territory and quarterback Dak Prescott found his best receivers in CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper to move inside the 10-yard line. Prescott had a crucial third-and-goal and found a wide open gap for the first time of the day and waltzed into the end zone to make it a 23-17 game.

The opportunity opened up for the Cowboys and they took it. Now, the defense has to step up and give the offense another chance to win the game.