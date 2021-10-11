WATCH: Anthony Brown ices Cowboys’ Week 5 win with Pick 6

Cameron Burnett
·1 min read
Cornerback Anthony Brown has joined the fun in the final moments. After cornerback Trevon Diggs got his sixth interception earlier in the game, Brown broke on a late pass by quarterback Mike Glennon and took it back to the house for a pick-six. This is also Brown’s second interception of the season.

Dallas had a weird first half but came out and took it to the heavily-injured Giants in the second half, scoring 27 points with Brown’s score as the icing on the cake for the Cowboys who walk away with a 44-20 divisional win.

