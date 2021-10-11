WATCH: Anthony Brown ices Cowboys’ Week 5 win with Pick 6

Picked and going the other way 🙌 #DallasCowboys 📺: #NYGvsDAL on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/udF3bUcrPN — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021

Cornerback Anthony Brown has joined the fun in the final moments. After cornerback Trevon Diggs got his sixth interception earlier in the game, Brown broke on a late pass by quarterback Mike Glennon and took it back to the house for a pick-six. This is also Brown’s second interception of the season.

Dallas had a weird first half but came out and took it to the heavily-injured Giants in the second half, scoring 27 points with Brown’s score as the icing on the cake for the Cowboys who walk away with a 44-20 divisional win.