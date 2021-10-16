WATCH: Anthony Brown has diving TD to give Oregon the lead

To say it hasn’t been Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown’s best night would be an understatement, but the super senior came up big in the fourth quarter.

He led the Ducks on two touchdown drives in the fourth as Oregon took a 24-17 lead over California. Brown scrambled for 11-yards and dove for the pylon for the touchdown.

The scoring drive was helped out by a screen pass to Travis Dye that went 39 yards to the Bear 26-yard line.

Running back Byron Cardwell rushed for 19 yards on two plays before Brown’s sprint to the right pylon to awaken a sleepy Autzen crowd.