WATCH: Anthony Brown connects with Devon Williams to continue the rout over the Buffs

The game of firsts continues as Anthony Brown hit wide receiver Devon Williams on a post pattern for the touchdown.

It was Williams’ first touchdown of the season, joining Byron Cardwell and Troy Franklin for their first scores also. Before the touchdown pass, Williams was called for holding that negated a Brown touchdown run that saw him hurdle a defender.

No matter though as the roommates found each other on the very next play. It’s one of those plays you design in the first in street football. Williams ran directly to the post and Brown threw a dart for the 25-yard score.

With the 25 yards, Williams has 95 yards receiving. He needs five more to become Oregon’s first receiver to have 100 yards or more for a game this season.