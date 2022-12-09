Watch: Another ridiculous Davante Adams one-handed grab, Raiders go for opening TD vs Rams

It didn’t take long for Davante Adams to do Davante Adams type things to start Thursday Night Football against the Rams. Specifically, the first pass of the game.

Two Josh Jacobs runs to start things off brought up third and five. Then Davante Adams lined up out right with Jalen Ramsey in coverage and Derek Carr was going for him all the way.

Adams didn’t get much separation, but Carr threw it anyway. It was a perfect pass, in-stride for Adams, and Ramsey knew it, so he held down Adams’s left arm. One-arm, no problem for Adams. He’s done this a few times this season.

Not only did Adams haul it in, but Ramsey was flagged for pass interference. The Raiders, of course, declined it, opting for the ridiculous 32-yard grab by Adams.

They then finished off the drive with a touchdown. It was Josh Jacobs who finished off the drive with three-straight runs — an 11-yard off a pitch to the two-yard-line, and then two runs to punch it in.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire