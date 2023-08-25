WATCH: Another preseason sack for rookie Nick Herbig

Nick Herbig has arguably looked like the early steal of the NFL Draft as preseason has gone on. The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a gem from Wisconsin, something they are used to, when they took Herbig in the fourth round of the 2023 draft.

Through his first two games, he tallied a total of 22 pass-rush snaps. In that time he’s registered four pressures, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

He added to those totals tonight as the Steelers blasted the Atlanta Falcons 24-0 in their third preseason matchup. Herbig had yet another sack, and continues to catch the attention of NFL media. Here is a look at his latest masterclass on the line:

rookie Nick Herbig w yet ANOTHER sack 🔥 https://t.co/VUctgIMsdy pic.twitter.com/1EU3ZV8dyf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire