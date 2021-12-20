Watch: Angry Tom Brady throws tablet during Bucs' loss to Saints

WATCH: Brady hurls tablet in frustration amid Bucs' loss to Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On the rare occasions that Tom Brady has been unhappy in Tampa Bay, it's usually involved the New Orleans Saints.

Brady's Buccaneers fell 9-0 to the Saints on Sunday night, their fourth consecutive regular-season loss to their NFC South rival. Brady had one of the worst games of his career, committing two turnovers (an interception and a fumble) with just 214 passing yards en route to his first shutout loss in 15 years.

As you might expect, Brady didn't enjoy being blanked at home. After his interception in the fourth quarter, the 44-year-old quarterback took out his frustration on a Microsoft Surface by flinging the tablet in disgust.

Tom Brady threw the tablet after his INT ðŸ˜³



(via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/PyvdFi30NO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2021

At least Brady and Bill Belichick have another thing in common now.

Brady's antics didn't stop there; cameras also caught the former New England Patriots QB barking at a Saints coach on the sideline. (Click here to watch that scene.)

Brady's dour mood continued into his postgame press conference.

"I don’t think we were much good at any facet," Brady told reporters. "... You’re not going to win when you score no points."

Patriots fans know better than anyone that Brady hates losing, and it's not often the seven-time Super Bowl champion looks as bad as he did Sunday night.

But losses also fuel Brady, so expect him to be on his A-game next weekend against the Carolina Panthers.