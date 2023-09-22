Watch: Angry bull elk delivers stern warning to Jasper motorist

The elk rut is ongoing and tourists in elk habitat should be aware that they are not safe from ornery bulls simply because they’re inside a vehicle.

The accompanying footage, captured in Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada, shows a car just feet from a bull elk and the elk planting its antlers into the car as it begins to pull away.

“Oh my gosh,” the astonished videographer narrates.

The footage was shared via Instagram this week by John Krampl, who wrote in his description: “The rut is on and this Bull Elk is horny and angry. Don’t sit there, drive away fast and loud. This poor guy couldn’t because of all the traffic.”

The extent of damage to the motorist’s vehicle is not known, but you get an idea, after watching with sound, that it was considerable.

The elk rut is mating season and bulls are extremely protective of their harems and territory, so it’s wise to observe from afar.

Reads a comment beneath Krampl’s post: “I live in Jasper and this video is going viral. Thank you for posting it, people just don’t get that the animals in the Park are wild animals and they need space.”

Another comment: “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

